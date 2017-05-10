Ways To Handle Your Cash In A Difficult Economy

The economy isn't recovering as quickly as anyone would like, so it's still important to keep a close eye on your personal finances and household spending for peace of mind. Is money still slipping through your fingers as fast as you get it? There are probably a few areas you can cut back. Read on for some fresh ideas.

Resist the illusion that your portfolio is somehow perfect, and will never face a loss. Everyone wants to make money in trading but the reality is, all traders will lose from time to time. If you understand this early in your career you are a step ahead of the game and will remain realistic when a loss happens.

If you are not sure if it is the right time to buy or to sell, it is best to do nothing at all. When you are risking your money that you worked hard for, it is always better to be safe then to be sorry and lose your money.

In order to keep track of your personal finances, use a smart phone based app or a calendar warning, on your computer or phone, to tell you when bills are due. You should set goals for how much you want to have spent by a particular date in the month. This works because it's an easy reminder and you don't even need to think about it, once you've set it up.

Your credit score might even dip a bit when you first start working on it. This is not an indicator that anything you have done is wrong. As you continue adding positive items to your credit history, your score will increase.

Try to pay more than the minimum payments on your credit cards. When you only pay the minimum amount off your credit card each month it can end up taking years or even decades to clear the balance. Items that you bought using the credit card can also end up costing you over twice the purchase price.

It's often easier to save money if you don't have to think about it, so it can be a good idea to set up your direct deposit so that a certain percentage of each paycheck is automatically put into your savings account. This way you don't have to worry about remembering to transfer the money.

Movies are extremely expensive, whether you are going out to the theatres or purchasing on DVD. Two alternatives that you can try are movies at the library or through Netflix. These options will give you a wide assortment of the movies that you love at a much better price for your budget.

To make sure your checking account isn't a drain on your finances, take the time to find a truly free checking account. Some checking accounts claim to be free, but have high minimum funds requirements or will charge a fee if you don't have direct deposit. This can put you in a bad place if you become unemployed. A totally free checking account will allow you to make the best use of your finances no matter what your situation is.

Put money in a separate account to save for big purchases. When you set your sights on that flat-screen t.v., an expensive pair of shoes or a much-needed purchase such as a new refrigerator, using credit to buy it is always tempting. In the current economy, though, racking up more debt is something to avoid at all costs. Set up a new bank account, preferably one that is harder to get money out of, and have a set amount automatically transferred into it each month.

Splurge every now and then. No one likes the feeling of deprivation, and if you know that you have the freedom to have one big meal or one pair of shoes every now and then, you will have a feeling of mastery over your finances. Don't overdo it, but a small luxury purchase periodically is worth it.

Check your credit report regularly without paying for it. By law you can request a free credit report once a year. Make sure your report includes information from all the three major reporting agencies. Review them to ensure all the information is correct and challenge any inaccurate information you find.

Use kitchen scrubbies as substitutes for expensive aquarium filters. Get the flat fibrous kind and make sure they aren't treated with any kind of toxic chemicals or impregnated with soap. Cut them to the size of an old aquarium filter and slip them right down into your pump. They work great and save you lots of money!

If you're trying to get out of debt and build your financial future, taking on a second job might be the way to go. Delivering pizza or working at the local grocery store certainly isn't glamorous, but the extra money each week might really help you out. Making just a couple hundred dollars each month might mean you get out of debt a year sooner, or have a few thousand dollars saved for your next car. It can be well worth the effort.

Pack your lunch for work! You can save so much money if you just plan ahead the night before and take the time to pack yourself something to eat instead of paying restaurant prices for lunch at work. You can splurge a few times a month and go out to eat with some coworkers!

Taking the time to actually assess your goals is a great way to stay in full control of your financial situation. Sit down with a pen and a pad and write down your goals in life, as if you're creating a business. You'll find that spending a lot of money doesn't fall in with your plans, but saving money surely does.

If you are budgeting you should not spend any cash money. Try to switch most of your spending to a debit or credit card (debit card preferred). It is harder to track your spending when you are doing it with cash. Using debit you can see where your money is being spent.

By taking the time to go over your finances yourself, you will find yourself more relaxed as you get to know exactly where you stand with your bills and savings. Apply the advice from this article, and you will begin to learn more about your financial situation and start to reduce the stress in your life.