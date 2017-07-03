Smart Money Tips Anybody Can Use

Does your paycheck disappear as soon as you get it? If so, you probably need some help with financial management. Living paycheck-to-paycheck is stressful and unrewarding. To get out of this negative financial cycle, you just need some more information about how to handle your finances. Read on for some help.

If you need more income, start your own business. It can be small and on the side. Do what you do well at work, but for other people or business. If you can type, offer to do administrative work for small home offices, if you are good at customer service, consider being an online or over the phone customer service rep. You can make good money in your spare time, and boost your savings account and monthly budget.

To better maintain your finances, it is a good idea to have two separate bank accounts. Use one for your monthly expenses like rent, bills and food, and the other to save for emergencies or major purchases. It is also sensible to put money away in an account you never touch so you can build up your savings.

Avoid using the mall to meet your entertainment needs. This often leads to spending money you don't have and charging things that you don't really need. Try to shop only when you have a specific item to buy and a specific amount to spend. This will help you to stay on budget.

Having a savings plan is important, so always plan for a rainy day. You should strive to have enough money in the bank to cover your essential bills for six months. Should you lose your job, or run into an emergency situation, the extra money will get you through.

If holding a garage sale or selling your things on craigslist isn't appealing to you, consider consignment. You can consign just about anything these days. Furniture, clothes, jewelry, you name it. Contact a few stores in your area to compare their fees and services. The consignment store will take your items and sell them for you, cutting you a check for a percentage of the sale.

Heating can be the largest household expense during the winter months. Some heating types are more expensive than others. If you live in an area where the winter is cold, don't rent a place with electric heating. As electricity is the most expensive energy source, stay away from rentals with any kind of electric heating system.

When paying down your debt avoid unnecessary expenses such as credit monitoring services. You are able to attain a free credit report from each of the three credit reporting agencies each year. Apply the extra cash to your debt instead of paying a third party company to monitor your credit report.

Automatic bill payments should be reviewed quarterly. Most consumers are taking advantage of many of the automatic financial systems available that pay bills, deposit checks and pay off debts on their own. This does save time, but the process leaves a door wide open for abuse. Not only should all financial activity be reviewed monthly, the canny consumer will review his automatic payment arrangements very closely every three to four months, to ensure they are still doing exactly what he wants them to.

Bonds are a very stable and solid investment that you can make if you want to plan for the future. These forms of investments are purchased at a fraction of what they will be worth in the future. Invest in bonds if you want to earn a solid payback in the future upon maturity.

If you have multiple credit cards, get rid of all but one. The more cards you have, the harder it is to stay on top of paying them back. Also, the more credit cards you have, the easier it is to spend more than you're earning, getting yourself stuck in a hole of debt.

Take a snapshot of your spending habits. Keep a journal of absolutely everything that you purchase for at least a month. Every dime must be accounted for in the journal in order to be able to truly see where your money is going. After the month is over, review and see where changes can be made.

Spend less than you make. This may sound over-simplified, but the sad truth is that many families struggle with spending at or below their means. It's usually easier to cut your spending than it is to get a raise or new higher-paying job. Try shaving off a little bit in a variety of areas, so you and your family will not feel any pain with your new spending plan.

To help yourself get in the habit of saving, ask your bank to put a portion of direct deposits into your savings account. Having this done automatically will allow you to save without giving it much thought. As you get more used to saving, you can raise the amount placed in your savings account.

Develop diverse streams of income. Don't get stuck depending on a single source. This will help you be prepared for any changes that occur which might have adverse effects your income. Don't judge opportunities to earn money by the amount, but rather the ratio of reward in proportion to investment of time and energy.

You may want to take it easy on investing as long as you're having any sort of financial problems. Something that stands out as a sure thing is never sure enough when you're dealing with limited money. Yes, it's true that you have to spend money to make money, but stay away from it if you can't afford to lose.

These are just a few of the steps you can take to improve your personal finance skills. Trying some of them out will probably save you money - and once you see results, you will want to find out more. Keep researching money management and see just how well you can handle your personal finances.